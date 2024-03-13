Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Support Hosiery

    Available without a prescription, support hose is a type of stocking that provides compression to relieve tired, achy legs.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best support hosiery, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #9
    		A-Swift N/A
    • Available as socks
    • Many different designs
    #7
    		Activa N/A
    • Available in socks, knee high stockings, thigh high stockings
    • Different colors
    • Available in different compression levels
    #8
    		Copper Fit N/A
    • Copper-infused compression
    • Available in socks
    • Different colors
    #5
    		Dr. Scholl's N/A
    • Available as socks
    • Different colors
    • Available in different sizes
    #1
    		Jobst N/A
    • Available in different sizes
    • Available in different compression levels (mmHg)
    #3
    		Mediven N/A
    • Available in different colors
    • Available in different compression levels
    • Comes as socks, stockings, leggings
    #2
    		Sigvaris N/A
    • Available in calf, thigh-high, sleeves, pantyhose
    • Different colors available
    • Available in different compression levels
    #4
    		Therafirm N/A
    • Available in different colors
    • Available in different compressiono levels
    • Comes as pantyhose, socks, knee high stockings, thigh high stockings
    • Open toe versions
    #6
    		Truform N/A
    • Available in knee-high stockings
    • Different colors
    • Open and closed toe options
    #10
    		Vive N/A
    • Available as socks
    • Different colors
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

