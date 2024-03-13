Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Omega-3/Fish Oil Supplements

    With consumption of omega-3 fatty acids associated with health benefits such as reductions in heart disease, supplements that contain omega-3 fish oil can supplement the amount of these nutrients you get from foods — which is the best way to consume them.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best omega-3/fish oil supplements, along with general information on their active ingredients and more.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #6
    		Barlean's Fresh Catch Fish Oil Vitamin E Omega-3s
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day
    #2
    		Carlson Labs Super Omega-3 Omega-3s
    • Capsules
    • For adults only
    • Taken once daily
    • Should be taken with a meal
    #5
    		Garden of Life Omega-3 Fish Oil Omega-3s
    • Capsules
    • For adults only
    • Taken once a day
    • Best taken with food
    #9
    		Life Extension Super Omega-3 Wild fish oil concentrate Polyphen oil Sesame seed lignan extract
    • Capsules
    • Taken twice a day
    • Taken with meals
    #4
    		Nature's Bounty Fish Oil Fish oil
    • Capsules
    • Odorless
    • Taken 3 times a day
    • Should be taken with food
    #1
    		Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega Omega-3s
    • Capsules
    • From anchovies and sardines
    • Taken once daily
    #3
    		NOW Foods Omega-3 Fish oil concentrate
    • Capsules
    • Conains anchovies, tuna, and sardines
    • Take twice daily
    • Should be taken with food
    #7
    		Solgar Omega-3 Fish Oil Concentrate Fish oil concentrate
    • Capsules
    • For adults only
    • Taken 3 times a day
    #8
    		Viva Naturals Omega-3 Fish Oil Fish oil
    • Capsules
    • Gluten-free
    • Taken daily with a meal
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

