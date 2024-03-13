With consumption of omega-3 fatty acids associated with health benefits such as reductions in heart disease, supplements that contain omega-3 fish oil can supplement the amount of these nutrients you get from foods — which is the best way to consume them.
Here are Money’s picks for the best omega-3/fish oil supplements, along with general information on their active ingredients and more.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#6
|Barlean's Fresh Catch Fish Oil
|Vitamin E Omega-3s
#2
|Carlson Labs Super Omega-3
|Omega-3s
#5
|Garden of Life Omega-3 Fish Oil
|Omega-3s
#9
|Life Extension Super Omega-3
|Wild fish oil concentrate Polyphen oil Sesame seed lignan extract
#4
|Nature's Bounty Fish Oil
|Fish oil
#1
|Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega
|Omega-3s
#3
|NOW Foods Omega-3
|Fish oil concentrate
#7
|Solgar Omega-3 Fish Oil Concentrate
|Fish oil concentrate
#8
|Viva Naturals Omega-3 Fish Oil
|Fish oil
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.