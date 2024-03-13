Some supplements contain ingredients that are associated with controlling cholesterol, including fish oil and red yeast rice, along with others, such as garlic extract, where the relationship to such benefits is less widely acknowledged.
Here are Money’s picks for the best cholesterol management supplements, along with general information on their active ingredients and more.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#7
|Jarrow Formulas Artichoke Leaf Extract
|Artichoke extract
#8
|Kyolic Garlic Supplements
|Aged garlic extract
#2
|Nature's Plus Red Yeast Rice
|Red yeast rice
#1
|Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega
|EPA DHA
#4
|NOW Foods Plant Sterol Supplements
|Beta-sitosterol Campesterol Sigmasterol Natural fish oil concentrate
#5
|Qunol Ultra CoQ10
|Vitamin E Coenzyme Q10
#3
|Source Naturals Policosanol
|Calcium Policosanol
#6
|Yerba Prima Psyllium Husk Supplements
|Psyllium seed husks
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.