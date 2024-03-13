Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Cholesterol Management Supplements

    Some supplements contain ingredients that are associated with controlling cholesterol, including fish oil and red yeast rice, along with others, such as garlic extract, where the relationship to such benefits is less widely acknowledged.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best cholesterol management supplements, along with general information on their active ingredients and more.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #7
    		Jarrow Formulas Artichoke Leaf Extract Artichoke extract
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    • Gluten-free
    #8
    		Kyolic Garlic Supplements Aged garlic extract
    • Capsules
    • Odorless
    • Taken twice a day
    • Must take with food
    #2
    		Nature's Plus Red Yeast Rice Red yeast rice
    • Mini tablets
    • Vegan
    • Gluten-free
    #1
    		Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega EPA DHA
    • Capsules
    • Taken once or twice a day
    • Sourced from wild-caught saardines and anchovies
    • Lemon taste
    #4
    		NOW Foods Plant Sterol Supplements Beta-sitosterol Campesterol Sigmasterol Natural fish oil concentrate
    • Capsules
    • Taken twice a day
    • Must take with food
    • For adults only
    #5
    		Qunol Ultra CoQ10 Vitamin E Coenzyme Q10
    • Capsules
    • For adults only
    • Taken once a day
    • Must take with food
    #3
    		Source Naturals Policosanol Calcium Policosanol
    • Tablets
    • Taken once to twice a day
    • May support cardiovascular health
    #6
    		Yerba Prima Psyllium Husk Supplements Psyllium seed husks
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    • Gluten-free
    • Preservative-free
    • Can interact with prescription medications
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.