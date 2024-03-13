While the rash from poisonous plants usually goes away on its own within a week or two, over-the-counter medications can relieve the itchiness and discomfort of that period. Here are Money’s picks for the best topical remedies for poison ivy and poison oak.
The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#7
|Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment
|Colloidal oatmeal
#5
|Burt's Bees Poison Ivy Soap
|Kaolin Avena sativa protein extract Tea tree leaf oil Pine wood tar Jewelweed leaf extract
#8
|Cortizone-10 Maximum Strength Anti-Itch Cream
|Hydrocortisone
#6
|Domeboro Astringent Solution Powder Packets
|Aluminum sulfate tetradecahydrate Calcium acetate monohydrate
#9
|Gold Bond Rapid Relief Anti-Itch Cream
|Menthol Pramoxine
#2
|IvyX Post-Contact Skin Cleanser
|Petrolatum oil Triethanolamine Carbomer
#1
|Tecnu Extreme Poison Ivy and Oak Scrub
|Polyoxyethylene lauryl ether Polysorbate 20 Alcohol Silicon dioxide Carbomer Grindelia robusta extract Benzethonium chloride Aminomethyl propanol
#3
|Walgreens Calamine Lotion
|Calamine Zinc oxide
#4
|Zanfel Poison Ivy, Oak & Sumac Wash
|Polyethylene granules Sodium lauroyl aarcosinate Nonoxynol-9 C12-15 pareth-9 Disodium EDTA Quaternium-15 Carbomer Triethanolamine
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.