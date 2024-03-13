Diabetic neuropathy — the nerve damage caused by diabetes — can be treated by over the counter medications including topical painkillers or capsaicin and supplements and vitamins taken orally.

Here are Money’s picks for the best diabetic neuropathy products, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.

These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.