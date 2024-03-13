Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Choices in Menstrual Pain Relief

    Money’s list of the best choices to relieve pain during menstruation includes several types. There are familiar names in diverse pain relief, a longtime specialty menstrual pain product and a Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation machine that some say delivers relief through electronic pulses delivered through the skin.

    The selections were made by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Advil Ibuprofen
    • Treats menstrual cramps
    • Available in tablets and capsules
    • Can take every 4-6 hours
    • Can cause upset stomach
    #3
    		Aleve Liquid Gels Naproxen
    • Treats menstrual cramps
    • Lasts 12 hours
    • Capsules
    • Can cause stomach upset
    #5
    		Midol Complete Acetaminophen Caffeine Pyrilamine
    • Available as tablets and capsules
    • Lasts up to 6 hours
    • Relieves cramps and bloating
    #2
    		Motrin Liquid Gels Ibuprofen
    • Treats menstrual cramps
    • Capsules
    • Can take every 4-6 hours
    • Can cause upset stomach
    #7
    		Omron TENS N/A
    • Drug-free
    • Adjustable levels of intensity
    • Can use as needed
    #6
    		Pamprin Multi-Symptom Acetaminophen Pamabrom Pyrilamine
    • Tablets
    • Can take every 6 hours
    • Relieves cramps and bloating
    #4
    		Thermacare Menstrual Heat Wraps N/A
    • Drug-free
    • Works up to 8 hours
    • Relieves menstrual cramps
