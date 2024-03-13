With iron an essential substance for growth and development, the metal is available in supplement form for those with low levels in their body. But too much iron is also problematic, so it's especially wise to consult a doctor about whether you should take it supplementally.
Here are Money’s picks for the best iron supplements, along with general information on each of them.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#1
|Feosol Original Iron Supplement
|Ferrous sulfate
|
|
#7
|Floradix Iron + Herbs
|Thiamin Riboflavin Vitamin B6 Vitamin B12 Ferrous gluconate
|
|
#4
|Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Iron
|Vitamin B12 Vitamin C Folic acid Calcium Iron Phosphorus Raw probiotic and enzyme blend Raw organic fruit and vegetable blend
|
|
#6
|MegaFood Blood Builder
|Vitamin C Folate Vitamin B12 Iron bisglycinate Organic beetroot Food blend
|
|
#3
|Nature Made Iron
|Ferrous sulfate
|
|
#8
|NATURELO Vegan Iron Supplement
|Vitamin C Ferrous bisglycinate chelate Organic beet root Organic spinach Organic kale Organic swiss chard Organic pumpkin
|
|
#9
|NovaFerrum Iron Capsules
|Elemental iron (as polysaccharide iron complex)
|
|
#2
|Slow Fe Slow Release Iron Supplement
|Ferrous sulfate
|
|
#5
|Solgar Gentle Iron
|Iron bisglycinate
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.