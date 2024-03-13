Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Liquid Bandages

    For minor cuts, consider using a liquid bandage — sometimes known as liquid adhesive — to close the wound and help stop bleeding. The seal is waterproof, but the liquid can sting a little when applied and is not suitable for more serious cuts such as lacerations.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #3
    		3M Cavilon No-Sting Barrier Film Acrylate terpolymer Polyphenylmethylsiloxane copolymer
    • Waterproof
    • Protects injured skin
    • Fas-drying
    #5
    		Curad FlexSeal Spray Bandage N/A
    • Water-resistant
    • Transparent
    • Protects wounds
    #4
    		Dermabond Advanced Topical Skin Adhesive N/A
    • To hold closed skin edges of wounds
    • To be used with stitches
    #8
    		Hansaplast Spray Plaster Acrylic polymer Polyurethane polymer
    • Transparent
    • Waterproof
    • Protects wounds
    #1
    		New-Skin Liquid Bandage Benzethonium chloride
    • Waterproof
    • Covers and protects wounds
    • Can apply 1-3 times a day
    • Flammable
    #7
    		Nexcare No-Sting Liquid Bandage Acrylate terpolymer Polyphenylmethylsiloxane copolymer
    • Waterproof
    • Protects wounds
    • Dries in 30 seconds
    #2
    		Nexcare Skin Crack Care Silicone acrylate polymer Tea tree oil
    • Fast-drying
    • No sting
    • Waterproof
    #6
    		Soluver Plus Liquid Bandage Salicylic acid
    • Treats warts
    • Takes 5 minutes to dry
    • Used once or twice a day
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

