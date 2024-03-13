Among the over-the-counter treatments for feet and toes are medications that aim to attack fungus. Here are Money’s picks for the best antifungal foot and toe products, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#8
|CVS Health Antifungal Cream
|Clotrimazole
|
|
#9
|Family Care Clotrimazole Anti-Fungal Cream
|Clotrimazole
|
|
#6
|Fungi-Nail Antifungal Ointment
|Tolnaftate
|
|
#5
|Globe Clotrimazole Antifungal Cream
|Clotrimazole
|
|
#3
|Lamisil AT Antifungal Cream
|Terbinafine
|
|
#1
|Lotrimin Ultra Antifungal Cream
|Butenafine
|
|
#2
|Tinactin Antifungal Powder Spray
|Tolnaftate
|
|
#4
|Up&Up Athlete's Foot Cream
|Terbinafine
|
|
#7
|Zeasorb-AF Antifungal Powder
|Miconazole
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.