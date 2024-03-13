An antioxidant known as coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is produced naturally by your body, and is sometimes sold as part of supplements — based on research that shows this enzyme may contribute to heart health and control of blood pressure.
Here are Money’s picks for the best coenzyme Q10 supplements, along with general information on their active ingredients and more.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#4
|Doctor's Best High Absorption CoQ10
|Coenzyme Q10 Black pepper extract
#8
|Garden of Life Raw Co Q10
|Chia seed oil Co Q10 Organic fruit and vegetable blend Probiotic blend
#1
|Jarrow Formulas Co-Q10
|Coenzyme Q10
#5
|Life Extension
|Coenzyme Q10
#2
|Nature's Bounty Co Q10
|Coenzyme Q10
#6
|Nordic Naturals Co Q10
|Coenzyme Q10
#3
|NOW Foods Co Q10
|Coenzyme Q10 Hawthorn berry
#7
|NutraBio Co Q10
|Coenzyme Q10 Black pepper extract
#9
|Pure Encapsulations Co Q10
|Coenzyme Q10
#10
|Thorne Research
|Coenzyme Q10
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.