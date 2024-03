Heavy sweating or gastrointestinal illness can lead to the body becoming dehydrated, and short on electrolytes — substances such as sodium, potassium and chloride that are essential to health. Liquids and powders that are rich in electrolytes can help athletes and others replenish the levels within their body.

Here are Money’s picks for the best hydration-support supplements, along with general information on each of them.

These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.