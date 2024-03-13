Prescribed anti-inflammatory drugs often contain steroids, but you can get NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) over the counter, including formulations with aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen sodium. Though less powerful than steroids, these products also reduce pain, fever and other types of inflammation.

All varieties are represented in Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter oral anti-inflammatory products. The selections were made by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.