    Best OTC Choices in Hemorrhoidal Preparations

    Applied to a hemorrhoid, creams and ointments can relieve pain and help shrink the protuberance. Here are Money’s picks for the best hemorrhoidal preparations, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #4
    		Americaine Benzocaine
    • Fast relief
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can use up to 6 times a day
    • Ointment
    #3
    		Anusol Zinc oxide Bismuth subsalicylate
    • Suppositories
    • Soothes itching
    • Adults only
    • Can use twice a day
    #9
    		CVS Health Hemorrhoidal Ointment Mineral oil Petrolatum Phenylephrine Hcl
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    #6
    		Nupercainal Dibucaine
    • Up to 8 hours of relief
    • Ointment
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    #1
    		Preparation H Ointment Mineral oil Petrolatum Phenylephrine Hcl
    • Protects irritated tissue
    • Relieves burning, itching, discomfort
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    #7
    		RectiCare Lidocaine
    • Cream
    • Relieves pain, itching, and burning
    • Fast-acting
    #8
    		Rite Aid Hemorrhoidal Ointment Mineral oil Petrolatum Phenylephrine Hcl
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    #5
    		Tronolane Pramoxine hcl Zinc oxide
    • Odor-free
    • Non-staining
    • Non-greasy
    • Cream
    #2
    		Tucks Medicated Cooling Pads Witch hazel
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Immediate relief
    • Soothes and protects irritated tissue
    #10
    		Walgreens Hemorrhoidal Pain Relief Cream Glycerin Phenylephrine Pramoxine hcl White petrolatum
    • Cream
    • Fast-acting
    • Shrinks swollen tissue
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

