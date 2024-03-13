Applied to a hemorrhoid, creams and ointments can relieve pain and help shrink the protuberance. Here are Money’s picks for the best hemorrhoidal preparations, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#4
|Americaine
|Benzocaine
|
|
#3
|Anusol
|Zinc oxide Bismuth subsalicylate
|
|
#9
|CVS Health Hemorrhoidal Ointment
|Mineral oil Petrolatum Phenylephrine Hcl
|
|
#6
|Nupercainal
|Dibucaine
|
|
#1
|Preparation H Ointment
|Mineral oil Petrolatum Phenylephrine Hcl
|
|
#7
|RectiCare
|Lidocaine
|
|
#8
|Rite Aid Hemorrhoidal Ointment
|Mineral oil Petrolatum Phenylephrine Hcl
|
|
#5
|Tronolane
|Pramoxine hcl Zinc oxide
|
|
#2
|Tucks Medicated Cooling Pads
|Witch hazel
|
|
#10
|Walgreens Hemorrhoidal Pain Relief Cream
|Glycerin Phenylephrine Pramoxine hcl White petrolatum
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.