    Best OTC Choices in Children's Homeopathic Cough Products

    Some parents may prefer cough medications for their children that lack man-made active ingredients. Here are Money’s picks for the best cough products that are homeopathic — as in, that use natural substances to treat symptoms. We’ve included information on the picks’ active ingredients along with general notes about efficacy..

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024.

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #2
    		Boiron Chestal Honey Cough Syrup Antimonium tartaricum Bryonia Coccus cacti Drosera Ipecacuanha Pulsatilla Rumex crispus Spongia tosta Sticta pulmonaria
    • Homeopathic
    • Available in a liquid
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    #1
    		Hyland's 4 Kids Cold n Cough Allium Cepa Hepar Sulph Hydrastis Natrum Muriaticum Phosphorus Pulsatilla Sulphur
    • Homeopathic
    • Available in a liquid
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    • Dye-free and sugar-free
    #5
    		Hyland's Baby Nighttime Tiny Cold Syrup Chamomilla Eupatorium Perfoliatum Euphrasia Officinalis Gelsemium Sempervirens Kali Iodatum
    • Homeopathic
    • Safe to use in children 6 months and older
    • Dye-free
    • Available in a liquid
    #3
    		Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup Honey
    • Available in a liquid
    • Safe in children 1 year and older
    • Dye-free
    • Drug-free
    #4
    		Nature's Way Umcka ColdCare Kids Cherry Syrup Pelargonium sidoides
    • Homeopathic
    • Available in a liquid
    • Safe in children 1 year and older
    • Non-drowsy
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

