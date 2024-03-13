Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Vaginal Care and Hygiene

    Doctors warn that frequent use of vaginal cleansers risks disrupting the natural pH balance of the vagina, and so can lead to irritation and an increased risk of infections. Still, many women use these products, which are usually sprays or wipes.

    Money’s picks for the best vaginal care and hygiene products were made by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #8
    		Bona Dea Naturals Feminine Oil Blend Fractionated Coconut Oil Olive Oil Calendula Echinacea Vitamin E Tea Tree Oil Palmarosa Oil Orange Oil Lemongrass Oil
    • Spray
    • For external use only
    • Can use as needed
    #3
    		FDS Intimate Deodorant Spray Isobutane Isopropyl myristate Corn starch Chamomilla recutita flower extract Aloe barbadensis leaf extract
    • Can be used daily
    • For external use only
    • Talc-free
    • Contains fragrance
    #9
    		Femallay Organic Cleansing Melts Organic Illipe Nut Butter Organic Cocoa Butter Organic Palm Kernel Oil Organic Apricot Oil Organic Coconut Oil Organic Tea Tree Essential Oil Organic Lavender Essential Oil Organic Sea Buckthorn Berry Oil
    • Suppositories
    • Restores vaginal health and balance
    • Natural ingredients
    #7
    		Healthy Hoohoo Gentle Feminine Wash Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Decyl Glucoside Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate Lauryl Glucoside Coco Glucoside Glyceryl Oleate Gluconolactone Sodium Benzoate Xanthan Gum Citric Acid Sodium Phytate Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Extract Angelica Archangelica Extract
    • Fragrance-free
    • pH-balanced
    • Can be used daily
    #5
    		Lume Whole Body Deodorant Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate Maranta Arundinacea Root Powder Isoamyl Laurate Mandelic Acid Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate Cetearyl Alcohol/ Cetearyl Glucoside Tapioca Starch Caffeine Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride Hydrogenated Castor Oil Behenyl Alcohol Fragrance Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil Panthenol Tocopherol Stearyl Alcohol Dimethicone Pentylene Glycol Sodium Benzoate Potassium Hydroxide Allantoin Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate
    • Water-based cream
    • 72 hour odor control
    • Available in different fragrances
    #6
    		Queen V pHUN wipes Glycerin Benzyl Alcohol PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil Fragrance Benzoic Acid Trideceth-9 Allantoin PEG-5 Ethylhexanoate Capryl/Capramidopropyl Betaine Sorbic Acid Pentylene Glycol Caprylyl Glycol Sodium Hydroxide Decylene Glycol Sodium Chloride Vaccinium Macrocarpon Fruit Juice Sodium Benzoate Potassium Sorbate
    • Wipes
    • pH-balanced
    • Contains fragrance
    #4
    		RepHresh Odor Eliminating Gel Glycerin Polycarbophil Carbomer Homo- Polymer Type B Ethylparaben Sodium Methylparaben Sodium Propyl- Paraben Sodium Sodium Hydroxide.
    • Balances pH
    • Eliminates odor for up to 3 days
    • Relieves discomfort due to dryness
    #1
    		Summer's Eve Simply Sensitive Cleansing Wash Sodium Laureth Sulfate Sodium Chloride Lauryl Glucoside Cocamidopropyl Betaine Polyquaternium-7
    • Gentle cleansing
    • pH-balanced
    • Contains fragrance
    • External use only
    #2
    		Vagisil Odor Block Daily Wash Sodium Laureth Sulfate Lauryl Glucoside Cocamidopropyl Betaine Glycerin Sodium Chloride Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract Salicylic acid Anthemis Nobilis Flower Extract Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract
    • Works up to 24 hours
    • Contains fragrance
    • Can be used daily
    • External use only
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

