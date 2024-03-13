Like laxatives with fiber, stool softeners work by increasing the amount of water and fat absorbed by your stools — thus making them softer and easier to pass.
Here are Money’s picks for the best stool softeners, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer information.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#1
|Colace Regular Strength
|Docusate sodium
#2
|Dulcolax Stool Softener
|Docusate sodium
#6
|Equate Stool Softener
|Docusate sodium
#7
|GeriCare Stool Softener
|Docusate sodium
#9
|GNP Stool Softener
|Docusate sodium
#5
|Kroger Stool Softener
|Docusate sodium
#4
|Miralax
|Polyethylene glycol
#3
|Phillips' Stool Softener
|Docusate sodium
#8
|Sunmark Stool Softener
|Docusate sodium
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.