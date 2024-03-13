Catching influenza — flu — can trigger a collection of unpleasant consequences, from feverishness to aches and pains to a cough, cold and runny nose. Here are Money’s picks for the best products to relieve multiple flu symptoms. We include information on active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.

These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.