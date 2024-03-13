Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Flu Products

    Catching influenza — flu — can trigger a collection of unpleasant consequences, from feverishness to aches and pains to a cough, cold and runny nose. Here are Money’s picks for the best products to relieve multiple flu symptoms. We include information on active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Tylenol Cold & Flu Severe Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin, Phenylephrine
    • Non-drowsy
    • Reduces fever
    • Relieves cough
    • Improves nasal congestion
    • Available in liquid and caplets
    #2
    		Advil Multi-Symptom Cold & Flu Chlorpheniramine, Phenylephrine, Ibuprofen
    • Can cause drowsiness
    • Reduces fever
    • Improves nasal congestion
    • Reduces sneezing
    • Available as tablets
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    #3
    		Theraflu Flu Relief Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan
    • Reduces fever
    • Relieves cough
    • Available in a powder for liquid
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    #4
    		NyQuil Severe Cold & Flu Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Doxylamine, Phenylephrine
    • Can cause drowsiness
    • Reduces fever
    • Improves nasal congestion
    • Relieves cough
    • Available as liquid and capsules
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    #5
    		Mucinex Nightshift Cold & Flu Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin, Phenylephrine
    • Relieves sore throat
    • Improves congestion
    • Relieves cough
    • Reduces fever
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    • Available in a liquid
    #6
    		Robitussin Cough + Chest Congestion DM Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin
    • Non-drowsy
    • Relieves cough
    • Improves congestion
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    • Available in a liquid
    #7
    		Vicks DayQuil/NyQuil Combo Nyquil: Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Doxylamine DayQuil: Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Phenylephrine
    • Relieves fever
    • Relieves cough
    • Available in capsules and liquid
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    #8
    		Oscillococcinum by Boiron Anas barbariae
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    • Non-drowsy
    • Dissolves under the tongue
    #9
    		Herbion Naturals Elderberry Syrup Elderberry extract
    • Available in a liquid
    • Safe in children 1 year and older
    • Gluten free
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.