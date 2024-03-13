Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Zinc Lozenges

    A zinc lozenge is a tablet containing the mineral that dissolves slowly in your mouth. While evidence of zinc’s efficacy is mixed, some studies show that zinc lozenges or syrup reduce the length of a cold by about one day, especially when taken within 24 to 48 hours of the first signs and symptoms.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best zinc lozenges, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Cold-Eeze Zinc Lozenges Zinc gluconate
    • Available in sugar-free version
    • Different flavors
    • Homeopathic
    • Reduces duration of cold
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    • Non-drowsy
    #2
    		Zicam Cold Remedy Zinc Lozenges Zinc aceticum, Zinc gluconuim
    • Homeopathic
    • Reduces duration of cold
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    • Non-drowsy
    #3
    		Nature's Way Zinc Lozenges Vitmain C, Zinc citrate, Zinc gluconate, Echinacea purpurea
    • Safe in adults 18 years and older
    • Non-drowsy
    • Shouldn't take on an empty stomach
    #4
    		Quantum Health TheraZinc Elderberry Lozenges Zinc gluconate, Elderberry
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    • Non-drowsy
    • Contains sugar
    #5
    		Life Extension Enhanced Zinc Lozenges Zinc acetate
    • Gluten free
    • Non-drowsy
    • Vegetarian
    • Shouldn't take on empty stomach
    #6
    		Sambucol Black Elderberry Throat Lozenges Black elderberry extract, Vitamin C, Zinc, Honey
    • Gluten free
    • Calms throat
    • Non-drowsy
    • Vegetarian
    • Safe to use in children 6 years and older
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

