A zinc lozenge is a tablet containing the mineral that dissolves slowly in your mouth. While evidence of zinc’s efficacy is mixed, some studies show that zinc lozenges or syrup reduce the length of a cold by about one day, especially when taken within 24 to 48 hours of the first signs and symptoms.
Here are Money’s picks for the best zinc lozenges, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.
These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#1
|Cold-Eeze Zinc Lozenges
|Zinc gluconate
#2
|Zicam Cold Remedy Zinc Lozenges
|Zinc aceticum, Zinc gluconuim
#3
|Nature's Way Zinc Lozenges
|Vitmain C, Zinc citrate, Zinc gluconate, Echinacea purpurea
#4
|Quantum Health TheraZinc Elderberry Lozenges
|Zinc gluconate, Elderberry
#5
|Life Extension Enhanced Zinc Lozenges
|Zinc acetate
#6
|Sambucol Black Elderberry Throat Lozenges
|Black elderberry extract, Vitamin C, Zinc, Honey
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.