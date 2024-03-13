Many pediatricians say there’s little clear evidence that over-the-counter products to treat babies with colic and gassiness do much. Yet the products also do little harm, the doctors say, at least when administered in the recommended amounts.

Here are Money’s picks for the best infant gas products, including gripe waters — which often contain herbs, oils and sodium bicarbonate — and gas drops, which often contain simethicone, an ingredient that breaks up gas bubbles in the stomach and makes gas easier to pass.

The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

Mylicon Gas Relief Drops

Safe for newborns

Little Remedies Gas Relief Drops

Safe for newborns

Mommy's Bliss Gripe Water

Safe for babies

Infants' Friend Gas Relief Drops

Safe for newborns

Colic Calm Colic, Gas, & Reflux

Safe for newborns

Hyland's Baby Gas Drops

Safe for newborns

Wellements Organic Gripe Water

Safe for newborns

FridaBaby Windi Gas and Colic Reliever