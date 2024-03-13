Many pediatricians say there’s little clear evidence that over-the-counter products to treat babies with colic and gassiness do much. Yet the products also do little harm, the doctors say, at least when administered in the recommended amounts.
Here are Money’s picks for the best infant gas products, including gripe waters — which often contain herbs, oils and sodium bicarbonate — and gas drops, which often contain simethicone, an ingredient that breaks up gas bubbles in the stomach and makes gas easier to pass.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#5
|Colic Calm Colic, Gas, & Reflux
|Prunus Spinosa Carum Carvi Chamomilla Foeniculum Vulgare Zingiber Officinale Melissa Officinalis Mentha Piperita Carbo Vegetabilis
|
|
#8
|FridaBaby Windi Gas and Colic Reliever
|N/A
|
|
#9
|Gerber Soothe Probiotic Drops
|Lactobacillus reuteri
|
|
#6
|Hyland's Baby Gas Drops
|Argentum Nitricum Asafoetida Carbo Vegetabilis Chamomilla Cinchona Officinalis Colocynthis Lycopodium Nux Moschata Sepia
|
|
#4
|Infants' Friend Gas Relief Drops
|Chamomile Lemon balm Dill seed oil
|
|
#2
|Little Remedies Gas Relief Drops
|Simethicone
|
|
#3
|Mommy's Bliss Gripe Water
|Fennel seed Ginger root
|
|
#1
|Mylicon Gas Relief Drops
|Simethicone
|
|
#7
|Wellements Organic Gripe Water
|Ginger root extract Fennel seed extract Chamomile flower extract
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.