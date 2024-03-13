The best therapeutic moisturizers can not only improve the signs and symptoms of dry skin but maintain the skin’s hydration and overall integrity. Here are Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter therapeutic skin-care moisturizers.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#8
|Aquaphor Healing Ointment
|Petrolatum
|
|
#3
|Aveeno Skin Relief Moisture Repair Cream
|Glycerin Petrolatum Dimethicone Avena sativa kernel flour Avena sativa kernel oil Ceramide NP Shea butter
|
|
#7
|CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
|Cetearyl alcohol Petrolatum Ceramide NP Ceramide AP Ceramide EOP Dimethicone
|
|
#2
|Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream
|Glycerin Petrolatum Dimethicone Sunflower seed oil
|
|
#10
|Cetaphil Restoraderm Eczema Soothing Moisturizer
|Colloidal oatmeal
|
|
#9
|Derma E Psorzema Cream
|Glycerin Dimethicone
|
|
#1
|Eucerin Advanced Repair Cream
|Glycerin Urea Ceramide NP
|
|
#6
|La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP+ Intense Repair Moisturizing Cream
|Shea butter Glycerin Dimethicone Cetearyl alcohol Niacinamide Ceramide NP
|
|
#5
|Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
|Hyaluronic acid
|
|
#4
|Vanicream Moisturizing Cream
|Petrolatum Cetearyl alcohol
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.