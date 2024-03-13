Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Choices in Therapeutic Skin Care, Moisturizers

    The best therapeutic moisturizers can not only improve the signs and symptoms of dry skin but maintain the skin’s hydration and overall integrity. Here are Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter therapeutic skin-care moisturizers.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #8
    		Aquaphor Healing Ointment Petrolatum
    • Preservative-free
    • Fragrance-free
    • Protects and treats chapped skin and lips
    #3
    		Aveeno Skin Relief Moisture Repair Cream Glycerin Petrolatum Dimethicone Avena sativa kernel flour Avena sativa kernel oil Ceramide NP Shea butter
    • Can apply as needed
    • Can be used on the body
    • Rich cream
    #7
    		CeraVe Moisturizing Cream Cetearyl alcohol Petrolatum Ceramide NP Ceramide AP Ceramide EOP Dimethicone
    • Helps restore protective skin barrier
    • Fragrance-free
    • Non-greasy
    #2
    		Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream Glycerin Petrolatum Dimethicone Sunflower seed oil
    • 48-hour hydration
    • Fragrance-free
    • Paraben-free
    #10
    		Cetaphil Restoraderm Eczema Soothing Moisturizer Colloidal oatmeal
    • Applied as needed
    • Fragrance-free
    • Paraben-free
    #9
    		Derma E Psorzema Cream Glycerin Dimethicone
    • Can apply as needed
    • Vegan
    • Contains herbal extracts
    #1
    		Eucerin Advanced Repair Cream Glycerin Urea Ceramide NP
    • Fragrance-free
    • Safe for people 5 years and older
    • Helps prevent dry skin
    #6
    		La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP+ Intense Repair Moisturizing Cream Shea butter Glycerin Dimethicone Cetearyl alcohol Niacinamide Ceramide NP
    • Safe for people 2 weeks and older
    • Dermatologist-tested
    • 48-hour hydration
    #5
    		Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Hyaluronic acid
    • Oil-free
    • Can be used under makeup
    • Non-comedogenic
    #4
    		Vanicream Moisturizing Cream Petrolatum Cetearyl alcohol
    • Non-greasy
    • Fragrance-free
    • Can apply to face and body
    • Can use as needed
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

