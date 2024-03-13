Products that fight lactose intolerance work by boosting the enzyme (lactase) that helps your body break down the sugar found in milk products.
Here are Money’s picks for the best lactose intolerance products, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer information.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#9
|CVS Dairy Relief
|Lactase
#2
|DairyCare
|Lactase enzyme Lactobacillus acidophilus
#8
|Digestive Advantage Lactose Support
|Bacillus coagulans Lactase
#3
|Kirkland Signature Fast Acting Lactase
|Lactase enzyme
#1
|Lactaid Fast Act
|Lactase enzyme
#6
|Nature's Way Lactase
|Lactase enzyme
#7
|NOW Foods Dairy Digest Complete
|Protease Lactase Lipase
#4
|Up & Up Fast Acting Dairy Digestive
|Lactase enzyme
#5
|Walgreens Lactase Enzyme Digestive Supplement
|Lactase enzyme
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.