Since cough products can contain more sugar and glucose than is healthy for diabetics, some products are formulated to have lower levels of these measures.
Here are Money’s picks for the best diabetic cough products, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#2
|Diabetic Tussin Cough Suppressant & Expectorant DM
|Dextromethorphan Guaifenesin
|
|
#3
|Halls Sugar-Free Cough Drops
|Menthol
|
|
#5
|Herbion Naturals Sugar Free Cough Drops
|Menthol
|
|
#4
|Ricola Sugar-Free Cough Drops
|Menthol
|
|
#6
|Rite Aid Pharmacy Tussin Sugar Free Cough DM
|Dextromethorphan Guaifenesin
|
|
#1
|Robitussin Sugar-Free Cough + Chest Congestion DM
|Dextromethorphan Guaifenesin
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.