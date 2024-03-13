With their wax-like consistency, lip balms can relieve chapped or dry lips as well as restore moisture to them. Here are Money’s picks for the best such products.
The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#7
|Aquaphor Lip Repair
|Glycerin Castor seed oil Shea butter
|
|
#1
|Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm
|Beeswax
|
|
#4
|Carmex Classic Lip Balm
|Phenol Menthol Camphor Beeswax Petrolatum Lanolin
|
|
#3
|ChapStick Classic Lip Balm
|White petrolatum
|
|
#2
|EOS Lip Balm
|Sunflower oil Beeswax Shea butter
|
|
#9
|Maybelline Baby Lips Lip Balm
|Petrolatum Shea butter
|
|
#5
|Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Lip Moisturizer
|Octinoxate Oxybenzone
|
|
#8
|Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Lip Balm
|Mineral oil Dimethicone Theobroma cacao seed butter
|
|
#6
|Vaseline Lip Therapy
|Petrolatum
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.