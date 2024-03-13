Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Lip Balms

    With their wax-like consistency, lip balms can relieve chapped or dry lips as well as restore moisture to them. Here are Money’s picks for the best such products.

    The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #7
    		Aquaphor Lip Repair Glycerin Castor seed oil Shea butter
    • Fragrance-free
    • Preservative-free
    • Paraben-free
    #1
    		Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm Beeswax
    • Can apply as needed
    • Moisturizes for 12 hours
    • Paraben-free
    #4
    		Carmex Classic Lip Balm Phenol Menthol Camphor Beeswax Petrolatum Lanolin
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can apply up to 4 times a day
    • Soothes chapped lips
    #3
    		ChapStick Classic Lip Balm White petrolatum
    • Paraben-free
    • Rehydrates lips
    • Contains dyes
    #2
    		EOS Lip Balm Sunflower oil Beeswax Shea butter
    • Paraben-free
    • Different scents available
    #9
    		Maybelline Baby Lips Lip Balm Petrolatum Shea butter
    • Moisturizes for 8 hours
    • Contains dyes
    • Different colors
    #5
    		Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Lip Moisturizer Octinoxate Oxybenzone
    • Contains sunscreen
    • Safe for people 6 months and older
    #8
    		Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Lip Balm Mineral oil Dimethicone Theobroma cacao seed butter
    • Provides 48 hours of moisture
    • Helps prevent chapped, cracked lips
    #6
    		Vaseline Lip Therapy Petrolatum
    • Long-lasting relief
    • Non-sticky formula
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

