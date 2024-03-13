Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Nerve Health Supplements

    Formulations that include ingredients associated with improved nerve function or other positive outcomes are sometimes sold as potential boosts to nerve health. While some ingredients in these supplements, such as alpha lipoic acid, may indeed be helpful, some of them can be problematic when consumed at certain doses.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best nerve health supplements, along with general information on their active ingredients and more.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #3
    		Jarrow Formulas Acetyl L-Carnitine Acetyl-L-carnitine
    • Capsules
    • Gluten-free
    • Taken on an empty stomach
    • Taken 1-2 times a day
    • For adults only
    #9
    		Jarrow Formulas N-A-C N-acetyl L-cysteine
    • Tablets
    • Sustained-release
    • Taken 1-2 times a day
    • Taken on an empty stomach
    #7
    		Natural Vitality Natural Calm Magnesium citrate
    • Gummies
    • Safe for people 4 years and older
    #2
    		Nature Made B-Complex Vitamin C Thiamin Riboflavin Niacin Vitamin B6 Pantothenic acid
    • Tablets
    • Taken once a day
    • For adults only
    #5
    		Nature's Bounty Turmeric Turmeric (curcuma longa root) Turmeric extract (cucurma longa root)
    • Capsules
    • For adults only
    • Taken once daily
    #4
    		Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega Omega-3s
    • Capsules
    • From anchovies and sardines
    • Taken once daily
    #1
    		NOW Alpha Lipoic Acid Alpha lipoic acid
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    • For adults only
    • Taken once a day
    #6
    		NOW Vitamin D-3 Vitamin D3
    • Capsules
    • Taken once every 2 days
    #8
    		Qunol Ultra CoQ10 Vitamin E Coenzyme Q10
    • Capsules
    • For adults only
    • Taken once a day
    #10
    		Solgar Evening Primrose Oil Evening primrose oil
    • Capsules
    • For adults only
    • Taken twice a day
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

