If a sink, soap and water are unavailable, liquids that use alcohol and other ingredients can allow you to remove germs from your hands. Here are Money’s picks for the best hand sanitizers.
The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#5
|Babyganics Alcohol-Free Foaming Hand Sanitizer
|Benzalkonium chloride
#10
|Bath & Body Works PocketBac Hand Sanitizer
|Ethyl alcohol 71%
#4
|EO Hand Sanitizer
|Ethyl alcohol 62%
#2
|Germ-X Moisturizing Original
|Ethyl alcohol 62%
#7
|Megababe Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer
|Ethyl alcohol 62%
#1
|Purell
|Ethyl alcohol 70%
#8
|Suave Hand Sanitizer
|Ethyl alcohol 65%
#9
|Touchland Power Mist Hand Sanitizer
|Ethyl alcohol 70%
#3
|Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes
|Benzalkonium chloride
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.