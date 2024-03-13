Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Hand Sanitizers

    If a sink, soap and water are unavailable, liquids that use alcohol and other ingredients can allow you to remove germs from your hands. Here are Money’s picks for the best hand sanitizers.

    The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #5
    		Babyganics Alcohol-Free Foaming Hand Sanitizer Benzalkonium chloride
    • Fragrance-free
    • Alcohol-free
    #10
    		Bath & Body Works PocketBac Hand Sanitizer Ethyl alcohol 71%
    • Available in different scents
    • Pocket-friendly design
    #4
    		EO Hand Sanitizer Ethyl alcohol 62%
    • Gel
    • Scented
    • Paraben-free
    #2
    		Germ-X Moisturizing Original Ethyl alcohol 62%
    • Contains moisturizers
    • Works in 15 seconds
    #7
    		Megababe Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer Ethyl alcohol 62%
    • Paraben-free
    • Contains oils
    • Scented
    #1
    		Purell Ethyl alcohol 70%
    • Paraben-free
    • Contains moisturizers
    #8
    		Suave Hand Sanitizer Ethyl alcohol 65%
    • Gel
    • No added fragrance
    #9
    		Touchland Power Mist Hand Sanitizer Ethyl alcohol 70%
    • Spray
    • Moisturizing
    • Scented
    #3
    		Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes Benzalkonium chloride
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Paraben-free
    • Scented
