    Best OTC Choices in Topical Analgesics

    Some over-the-counter treatments provide relief from pain and discomfort with formulations of pharmaceutical ingredients applied to the skin. Here are Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter topical analgesics.

    The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #4
    		Aspercreme Trolamine salicylate
    • Fragrance-free
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Relieves minor pain
    #2
    		Bengay Ultra Strength Cream Camphor Menthol Methyl salicylate
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    #3
    		Biofreeze Pain Relief Gel Menthol
    • Fast-acting
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can apply up to 4 times a day
    #7
    		Blue-Emu Pain Relief Cream Emu oil
    • Can apply up to 3 times a day
    • Contains dyes
    #1
    		Icy Hot Advanced Relief Pain Relief Cream Camphor Menthol
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    • Non-greasy
    • Fast-acting
    #8
    		Penetrex Pain Relief Cream Arnica montana Methylsulfonylmethane
    • Non-greasy
    • Disappearing scent
    #6
    		Salonpas Pain Relieving Patch Camphor Menthol Methyl salicylate
    • Lasts up to 8 hours
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Relieves minor aches and pains
    #5
    		Tiger Balm Extra Strength Pain Relieving Ointment Camphor Menthol
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    • Non-staining
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

