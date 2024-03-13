Some over-the-counter treatments provide relief from pain and discomfort with formulations of pharmaceutical ingredients applied to the skin. Here are Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter topical analgesics.
The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#4
|Aspercreme
|Trolamine salicylate
#2
|Bengay Ultra Strength Cream
|Camphor Menthol Methyl salicylate
#3
|Biofreeze Pain Relief Gel
|Menthol
#7
|Blue-Emu Pain Relief Cream
|Emu oil
#1
|Icy Hot Advanced Relief Pain Relief Cream
|Camphor Menthol
#8
|Penetrex Pain Relief Cream
|Arnica montana Methylsulfonylmethane
#6
|Salonpas Pain Relieving Patch
|Camphor Menthol Methyl salicylate
#5
|Tiger Balm Extra Strength Pain Relieving Ointment
|Camphor Menthol
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.