Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Immune Support Supplements

    There’s little evidence that supplements billed as helping to boost your immune system through vitamins and homeopathic ingredients actually do so. But taking them is also generally seen as harmless.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best immune support supplements, along with general information on their active ingredients and more.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #5
    		Culturelle Immune Defense Probiotic Lactobacillus rhamnosus Zinc Elderberry fruit powder Vitamin C Vitamin D
    • Taken once daily
    • Chewable tablets
    • Flavored
    #4
    		Gaia Herbs Echinacea Supreme Organic echinacea purpurea root Organic echinacea angustifolia root
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    • Taken up to 8 times a day
    #10
    		Jarrow Formulas Beta-Glucan Saccharomyces cerevisiae extract
    • Capsules
    • Gluten-free
    • For adults only
    • Taken on an empty stomach
    • Taken once a day
    #8
    		Kyolic Cardiovascular & Immune Aged garlic extract powder
    • Capsules
    • Taken twice a day
    • Preservative-free
    #2
    		Nature Made Vitamin D3 Vitamin D3
    • Capsules
    • Gluten-free
    • Contains gelatin
    #1
    		Nature's Bounty Vitamin C Vitamin C
    • Tablets
    • Taken once a day
    #7
    		Oregon's Wild Harvest Astragalus Organic astragalus root
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    • Gluten-free
    #6
    		Sambucol Black Elderberry Syrup Elderberry extract
    • Vegan
    • Gluten-free
    • Safe for people 4 years and older
    #3
    		Solgar Zinc Zinc gluconate
    • Tablets
    • Gluten-free
    • Taken once a day
    #9
    		Swanson Quercetin Quercetin
    • Capsules
    • Taken 1-2 times a day
    • For adults only
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.