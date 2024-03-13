There’s little evidence that supplements billed as helping to boost your immune system through vitamins and homeopathic ingredients actually do so. But taking them is also generally seen as harmless.
Here are Money’s picks for the best immune support supplements, along with general information on their active ingredients and more.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#5
|Culturelle Immune Defense Probiotic
|Lactobacillus rhamnosus Zinc Elderberry fruit powder Vitamin C Vitamin D
|
|
#4
|Gaia Herbs Echinacea Supreme
|Organic echinacea purpurea root Organic echinacea angustifolia root
|
|
#10
|Jarrow Formulas Beta-Glucan
|Saccharomyces cerevisiae extract
|
|
#8
|Kyolic Cardiovascular & Immune
|Aged garlic extract powder
|
|
#2
|Nature Made Vitamin D3
|Vitamin D3
|
|
#1
|Nature's Bounty Vitamin C
|Vitamin C
|
|
#7
|Oregon's Wild Harvest Astragalus
|Organic astragalus root
|
|
#6
|Sambucol Black Elderberry Syrup
|Elderberry extract
|
|
#3
|Solgar Zinc
|Zinc gluconate
|
|
#9
|Swanson Quercetin
|Quercetin
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.