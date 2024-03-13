Depending on the product, over-the-counter acne medications may kill acne-causing bacteria, remove excess oil from the skin or speed the growth of new skin cells and the removal of dead skin cells. Here are Money’s picks for the best acne treatments, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
#6
|Burt's Bees Natural Acne Solutions Targeted Spot Treatment
|Salicylic acid
#2
|Clean & Clear Advantage Acne Spot Treatment
|Salicylic acid
#3
|Differin Gel
|Adapalene
#4
|La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment
|Benzoyl peroxide
#5
|Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
|Salicylic acid Sulfur Zinc oxide
#9
|Murad Acne Control Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment
|Salicylic acid
#1
|Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Spot Gel
|Benzoyl peroxide
#7
|OXY Acne Medication Maximum Action Advanced Face Wash
|Benzoyl peroxide
#10
|Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
|Salicylic acid
#8
|Proactiv 3-Step Acne Treatment System
|Benzoyl peroxide
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.