While it’s best to consume fiber — which has benefits including promoting regular bowel movements — through foods, you can also take supplements that provide fiber in the form of tablets, capsules or powder.
Here are Money’s picks for the best fiber supplements, along with general information on their ingredients and more.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#3
|Benefiber
|Wheat dextrin
#2
|Citrucel Orange Mix
|Methylcellulose
#4
|FiberCon
|Calcium polycarbophil
#6
|Heather's Tummy Fiber
|Organic acacia powder
#8
|Kirkland Signature Fiber Capsules
|Psyllium husk
#5
|Konsyl Original Formula
|Psyllium husk
#1
|Metamucil
|Psyllium husk
#7
|NOW Foods Psyllium Husk Powder
|Psyllium husk
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.