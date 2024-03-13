Warts can often be treated at home, through the use of over-the-counter wart removal products, which often contain salicylic acid and are available as patches, ointments, pads and liquids. Here are Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter wart removers.
The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#7
|Bazuka Gel Wart Remover
|Salicylic acid
|
|
#1
|Compound W Wart Remover Gel
|Salicylic acid
|
|
#6
|Curad Mediplast Corn & Callus & Wart
|Salicylic acid
|
|
#3
|Dr. Scholl's Clear Away Wart Remover
|Salicylic acid
|
|
#2
|Dr. Scholl's Freeze Away Wart Remover
|Dimethyl ether Propane
|
|
#4
|Duofilm Liquid Salicylic Acid Wart Remover
|Salicylic acid
|
|
#8
|Walgreens Maximum Strength Liquid Wart Remover
|Salicylic acid
|
|
#5
|Wartner Wart Removal Pen
|Trichloroacetic acid
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.