    Best OTC Choices in Receptor Antagonists

    Among a class of medications called receptor agonists or H2 blockers, substances such as famotidine and cimetidine are sold in formulations that can relieve heartburn due to acid indigestion, as well as sour stomach caused by eating or drinking certain foods or drinks.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best receptor agonists, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer information.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #4
    		Equate Acid Reducer Complete Famotidine
    • Taken once or twice a day
    • Tablets
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Prevents and relieves heartburn
    #6
    		Kirkland Signature Acid Controller Famotidine
    • Taken once or twice a day
    • Tablets
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Prevents and relieves heartburn
    #1
    		Pepcid AC Famotidine
    • Taken once or twice a day
    • Tablets
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Prevents and relieves heartburn
    #3
    		Smart Sense Famotidine Famotidine
    • Taken once or twice a day
    • Tablets
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Prevents and relieves heartburn
    #5
    		Tagamet HB Cimetidine
    • Taken once or twice a day
    • Tablets
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Prevents and relieves heartburn
    #7
    		Up & Up Famotidine Acid Reducer Famotidine
    • Taken once or twice a day
    • Tablets
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Prevents and relieves heartburn
    • Works up to 12 hours
    #8
    		Walgreens Acid Controller Famotidine
    • Taken once or twice a day
    • Tablets
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Prevents and relieves heartburn
    #2
    		Zantac 360 Famotidine
    • Taken once or twice a day
    • Tablets
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Prevents and relieves heartburn
    • Lasts for up to 12 hours
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

