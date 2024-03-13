Doctors sometimes recommend use of an over-the-counter solution to yeast infections in the vagina, especially if it isn’t the first such infection for the patient. Many are creams that contain active pharmaceutical ingredients such as clotrimazole and miconazole. Others are homeopathic in nature.
Money’s picks for the best yeast infection prevention and relief products were made by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#3
|AZO Yeast Plus
|Candida albicans Kreosotum Natrium muriaticum Sulphur
|
|
#7
|Boiron YeastCalm
|Borax Calendula officinalis Candida albicans Hydrastis canadensis
|
|
#5
|CVS Health Miconazole 1
|Miconazole
|
|
#1
|Monistat 1-Day Treatment
|Miconazole
|
|
#8
|NOW Candida Support
|Biotin Magnesium Caprylic acid Pau D'Arco Black walnut Oregano oil powder
|
|
#9
|Purely Holistic Candida Cleanse
|Oregano Leaf Extract Caprylic Acid L.Acidophilus Protease Cellulase Aloe Vera Gel Arabinogalactan Anise Seed Black Walnut Hulls Powder Wormwood Leaf Powder Reishi Mushroom
|
|
#6
|Rite Aid Clotrimazole Vaginal Cream 7-Day
|Clotrimazole
|
|
#2
|Vagisil Vagistat 7
|Miconazole
|
|
#4
|Walgreens Yeast Relief Plus
|Candida albicans Kreosotum Natrium muriaticum Sulphur
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.