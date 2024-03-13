Garlic is rich in important nutrients — including vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals — and is claimed to reduce blood pressure, among other benefits. While you can of course eat garlic as a food, there are also supplements that provide processed garlic in the form of tablets or capsules.

Here are Money’s picks for the best garlic supplements, along with general information on their physical format and more.

These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.