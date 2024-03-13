Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Night Guards, Nocturnal Bruxism Management

    Prescription night guards to manage bruxism — the clenching, grinding or gnashing of teeth — are the most effective solution, say dentists. Over-the-counter guards are less expensive, however.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best OTC dental night guards. The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		DenTek Professional Fit Dental Guard N/A
    • Protects teeth from grinding
    • BPA-free
    #8
    		J&S Dental Lab Custom Dental Night Guard N/A
    • Custom-made
    • Protects teeth from grinding
    #5
    		Oral-B Nighttime Dental Guard N/A
    • Custom-made in 3 iminutes
    • Protects teeth from grinding
    • BPA-free
    • Latex-free
    #2
    		Plackers Grind No More Dental Night Protector N/A
    • Disposable
    • BPA-free
    • Protects teeth
    • Each once can be used for up to 3 nights
    #9
    		ProDental Thin and Trim Dental Night Guard N/A
    • Protects teeth from grinding
    • BPA-free
    • Customizable layer
    #10
    		Sentinel Hard Dental Night Guard N/A
    • Protects teeth from grinding
    • Custom-made
    #6
    		SleepRight Secure Comfort Dental Guard N/A
    • Auto-fit technology
    • Protects teeth from grinding
    • BPA-free
    • Latex-free
    #7
    		SmartGuard Elite Dental Guard N/A
    • Protects teeth from grinding
    • Lasts at least 3 years
    • BPA-free
    • Latex-free
    #4
    		Sparkling White Smiles Dental Night Guard N/A
    • BPA-free
    • Protects teeth from grinding
    • Latex-free
    • Custom-made
    #3
    		The Doctor's Advanced Comfort NightGuard N/A
    • Protects teeth from grinding
    • 2-layer design
    • Lasts about 6 months
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

