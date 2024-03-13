Prescription night guards to manage bruxism — the clenching, grinding or gnashing of teeth — are the most effective solution, say dentists. Over-the-counter guards are less expensive, however.
Here are Money’s picks for the best OTC dental night guards. The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#1
|DenTek Professional Fit Dental Guard
|N/A
|
|
#8
|J&S Dental Lab Custom Dental Night Guard
|N/A
|
|
#5
|Oral-B Nighttime Dental Guard
|N/A
|
|
#2
|Plackers Grind No More Dental Night Protector
|N/A
|
|
#9
|ProDental Thin and Trim Dental Night Guard
|N/A
|
|
#10
|Sentinel Hard Dental Night Guard
|N/A
|
|
#6
|SleepRight Secure Comfort Dental Guard
|N/A
|
|
#7
|SmartGuard Elite Dental Guard
|N/A
|
|
#4
|Sparkling White Smiles Dental Night Guard
|N/A
|
|
#3
|The Doctor's Advanced Comfort NightGuard
|N/A
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.