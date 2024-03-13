Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Products

    Do home machines that deliver the electrical impulses known as Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation really help relieve pain, relax muscles and stimulate the production of endorphins, which are the body's natural painkillers? Medical opinion is mixed. But TENS devices — which deliver impulses through pads placed on the skin — are seen as harmless.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best TENS products. The selections were made by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #6
    		AccuRelief N/A
    • Drug-free
    • 25 levels of intensity
    • Auto shut off
    #9
    		AUVON N/A
    • Drug-free
    • 24 preset programs
    • Rechargeable lithium battery
    #3
    		HealthmateForever TENS Unit N/A
    • Drug-free
    • Can apply 8 pads at the same time
    • 20 levels of intensity
    #1
    		iReliev TENS Unit Pain Relief System N/A
    • Drug-free
    • Compact size
    • 25 levels of intensity
    #5
    		iStim EV-820 N/A
    • Drug-free
    • 12 preset programs
    • Belt clip
    #10
    		iTech Mio Care Tens N/A
    • Drug-free
    • 20 preset programs
    • Up to 100 mA intensity
    #2
    		Omron Max Power Relief N/A
    • Drug-free
    • 15 levels of intesnity
    • Compact size
    #8
    		Pure Enrichment TENS Electronic Stimulator N/A
    • Drug-free
    • 4 pads
    • 10 intensity levels
    #4
    		TENS 7000 N/A
    • Drug-free
    • Can apply 4 pads at the same time
    • Up to 100mA intensity
    #7
    		truMedic Electronic Pulse Massager N/A
    • Drug-free
    • 4 pads
    • Pads are reusable
    No results match.
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

