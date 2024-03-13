In addition to prescribed corticosteroids — creams and ointments used to reduce swelling and redness — over-the-counter relief from eczema is available through applying emollients (moisturizers). Here are Money’s picks for the best products for eczema care and relief, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#5
|Aquaphor Healing Ointment
|Petrolatum
#2
|Aveeno Eczema Therapy Moisturizing Cream
|Avena sativa kernel extract Dimethicone Ceramide Isopropyl palmitate Glycerin Petrolatum
#3
|CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
|Cetearyl alcohol Petrolatum Ceramide NP Ceramide AP Ceramide EOP Dimethicone
#8
|Cetaphil Pro Eczema Soothing Moisturizer
|Colloidal oatmeal Allantoin Shea butter Ceramide NP Cetearyl alcohol Dimehiconol
#1
|Eucerin Advanced Repair Cream
|Glycerin Urea Cetearyl alcohol Ceramide NP Dimethicone
#10
|Gloves In A Bottle Shielding Lotion
|Dimethicone Stearic acid Glycerin
#7
|La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP+ Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream
|Shea butter Glycerin Dimethicone Cetearyl alcohol Niacinamide Ceramide NP
#9
|Mustela Stelatopia Emollient Cream
|Glycerin Peterolatum
#6
|Neosporin Eczema Essentials Daily Moisturizing Cream
|Colloidal oatmeal Glycerin Ceramide NP
#4
|Vanicream Moisturizing Cream
|Petrolatum Cetearyl alcohol
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.