In addition to prescribed corticosteroids — creams and ointments used to reduce swelling and redness — over-the-counter relief from eczema is available through applying emollients (moisturizers). Here are Money’s picks for the best products for eczema care and relief, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.

The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.