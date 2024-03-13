Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Pregnancy Testing

    Most of Money’s picks for the best choices in home pregnancy tests are strips designed to detect the hormone human chorionic gonadotrophin (hCG), which typically starts to be produced around six days after fertilization. You urinate on the stick and the result appears after a few minutes.

    The selections were made by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #9
    		AccuMed Pregnancy Test Strips N/A
    • 99% accurate
    • Results in 5 minutes
    • Can test up to 5 days before missed period
    #4
    		Clear Choice N/A
    • 99% accurate
    • No mess test cup
    • Results as early as 1 minute
    #1
    		Clearblue Early Detection Pregnancy Test N/A
    • Can test 6 days before missed period
    • More than 99% accurate when used from the time you expect your period
    • DualSense technology to help prevent false positive
    #7
    		ClinicalGuard Pregnancy Test Strips N/A
    • Results in 5 minutes
    • 99% accurate
    • Can test 5 days before missed period
    #3
    		EPT (Early Pregnancy Test) N/A
    • Analog
    • Over 99% accurate
    • Can be used up to 4 days beofre expected period
    #5
    		Equate Advanced Early Result Pregnancy Test N/A
    • Over 99% accurate
    • Can test 5 days before expected period
    • Results in 2 minutes
    #2
    		First Response N/A
    • Can test 6 days before missed period
    • More than 99% accurate when used from the time you expect your period
    • Results in 3 minutes
    #8
    		Pregmate Pregnancy Test Strips N/A
    • Can test 5 days before missed period
    • Results in 5 minutes
    • 99% accurate
    #6
    		Wondfo Early Result Pregnancy Test Strips N/A
    • Can test 6 days before missed period
    • Results in 3-5 minutes
    • Strips
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

