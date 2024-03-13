Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Children's Natural Cough Products

    These choices are mostly lozenges (sometimes also available in liquid form) that use such natural ingredients as honey and fruit oils to purportedly provide cough relief to children. Some include vitamin C.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best children’s natural cough products. We’ve included information on the picks’ active ingredients along with general notes about each.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #6
    		HoneyWorks Kids Honey Cough Syrup Vitamin C Zinc Organic wildflower honey blend English ivy leaf extract Grapefruit seed extract
    • Available as a liquid
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    • Dye-free
    #1
    		Maty's Organic Children's Cough Syrup Buckwheat honey Honey blend (Clover, Wildflower) Apple cider vinegar Sea salt Lemon peel Cinnamon Lemon balm extract Cayenne pepper Clove Marjoram
    • Safe for children 1 year and older
    • Available as a liquid
    • Can be used as needed
    #5
    		Nature's Way Umcka ColdCare Kids Cherry Syrup Pelargonium sidoides
    • Homeopathic
    • Safe in children 1 year and older
    • Available as a liquid
    • Contains alcohol
    #2
    		Sambucol Black Elderberry Kids Syrup Elderberry extract Vitamin C
    • Safe for children 2 years and older
    • Available as a liquid
    • Contains sugar
    #4
    		Similasan Kids Cough & Cold Relief Belladonna Drosera Echinacea Laurocerasus Rumex crispus enega officinalis Verbascum thapsus Zincum metallicum
    • Homeopathic
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    • Available as a liquid
    • Dye-free
    #3
    		Zarbee's Naturals Children's Cough + Mucus Syrup Dark honey Ivy leaf Zinc Elderberry
    • Safe for children 2 to 6 years old
    • Available as a liquid
    • Soothes cough and clears mucus
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

