These choices are mostly lozenges (sometimes also available in liquid form) that use such natural ingredients as honey and fruit oils to purportedly provide cough relief to children. Some include vitamin C.
Here are Money’s picks for the best children’s natural cough products. We’ve included information on the picks’ active ingredients along with general notes about each.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#6
|HoneyWorks Kids Honey Cough Syrup
|Vitamin C Zinc Organic wildflower honey blend English ivy leaf extract Grapefruit seed extract
|
|
#1
|Maty's Organic Children's Cough Syrup
|Buckwheat honey Honey blend (Clover, Wildflower) Apple cider vinegar Sea salt Lemon peel Cinnamon Lemon balm extract Cayenne pepper Clove Marjoram
|
|
#5
|Nature's Way Umcka ColdCare Kids Cherry Syrup
|Pelargonium sidoides
|
|
#2
|Sambucol Black Elderberry Kids Syrup
|Elderberry extract Vitamin C
|
|
#4
|Similasan Kids Cough & Cold Relief
|Belladonna Drosera Echinacea Laurocerasus Rumex crispus enega officinalis Verbascum thapsus Zincum metallicum
|
|
#3
|Zarbee's Naturals Children's Cough + Mucus Syrup
|Dark honey Ivy leaf Zinc Elderberry
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.