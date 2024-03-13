Corticosteroids — also known as steroids — can help make breathing through the nose easier by reducing swelling and mucus in the nasal passageway.
Here are Money’s picks for the best corticosteroid intranasal sprays — as in, products you administer through your nose. We’ve included information on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.
These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#1
|Flonase Allergy Relief
|Fluticasone
|
|
#2
|Nasacort Allergy 24HR
|Triamcinolone
|
|
#3
|FlutiCare
|Fluticasone
|
|
#4
|Flonase Sensimist Allergy Relief
|Fluticasone
|
|
#5
|Aller-Flo
|Fluticasone
|
|
#6
|ClariSpray
|Fluticasone
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.