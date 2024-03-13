Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Choices in Oral Pain Relievers, Adult

    Products that adults can take orally to relieve pain include tablets, geltabs and powders, with both man-made and natural active ingredients.

    All types are represented in Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter adult oral pain relievers. The selections were made by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    #1
    		Advil Liqui-Gels Ibuprofen
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can take up to every 4 hours
    • Fast pain or fever relief
    • Can cause stomach upset
    #4
    		Aleve Liquid Gels Naproxen
    • Capsules
    • Lasts 12 hours
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    #3
    		Bayer Aspirin Safety Coated Tablets Aspirin
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can take up to every 4 hours
    • Fast pain or fever relief
    • Coated to reduce stomach upset
    #5
    		BC Powder Aspirin Caffeine
    • Relieves minor aches and pains
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can take up to every 6 hours
    • Can mix into liquid or sprinkle on tongue
    #7
    		Goody's Powder Acetaminophen Aspirin
    • Relieves minor aches and pains
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can take up to every 6 hours
    • Must mix into liquid or spinkle on tongue
    #8
    		Hyland's Arnica Montana Arnica montana
    • Homeopathic
    • Quick dissolving tablets
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    #2
    		Tylenol Rapid Release Gels Acetaminophen
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can take up to every 6 hours
    • Fast pain or fever relief
    #6
    		Voltaren Diclofenac
    • Topical
    • Non-greasy
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    • Arthritis pain relief
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

