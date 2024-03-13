Products that adults can take orally to relieve pain include tablets, geltabs and powders, with both man-made and natural active ingredients.
All types are represented in Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter adult oral pain relievers. The selections were made by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#1
|Advil Liqui-Gels
|Ibuprofen
#4
|Aleve Liquid Gels
|Naproxen
#3
|Bayer Aspirin Safety Coated Tablets
|Aspirin
#5
|BC Powder
|Aspirin Caffeine
#7
|Goody's Powder
|Acetaminophen Aspirin
#8
|Hyland's Arnica Montana
|Arnica montana
#2
|Tylenol Rapid Release Gels
|Acetaminophen
#6
|Voltaren
|Diclofenac
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.