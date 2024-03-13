Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Cold Remedies

    A cold can trigger discomfort in your head or chest, including nasal congestion, a runny nose and general malaise. Here are Money’s picks for the best cold remedies, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Tylenol Cold + Flu Severe Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin, Phenylephrine
    • Reduces fever
    • Treats pain
    • Relieves cough
    • Improves congestion
    • Treats sinus pain
    • Non-drowsy
    #2
    		NyQuil Cold & Flu Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Doxylamine
    • Reduces fever
    • Treats pain
    • Relieves cough
    • Causes drowsiness
    #3
    		DayQuil Severe Cold & Flu Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin, Phenylephrine
    • Reduces fever
    • Treats pain
    • Relieves cough
    • Improves congestion
    • Treats sinus pain
    • Non-drowsy
    #4
    		Alka-Seltzer Plus Severe Cold Aspirin, Chlorpheniramine, Phenylephrine
    • Reduces fever
    • Treats pain
    • Causes drowsiness
    • Treats sinus pain
    #5
    		Theraflu Express Max Severe Cold & Flu Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin, Phenylephrine
    • Reduces fever
    • Relieves cough
    • Improves congestion
    • Treats sinus pain
    • Non-drowsy
    #6
    		Emergen-C 1000mg vitamin C Vitamin C, Thaimin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Folate, Vitamin B12, Pantothenic acid, Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Zinc ascorbate, Manganese, Chromium, Sdoum, Potassium
    • Non-drowsy
    • Safe for children 14 years and older
    • Available in powder for liquid
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

