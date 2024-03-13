Over-the-counter products that could help with occasional insomnia include formulations that contain antihistamines (like diphenhydramine and doxylamine) and natural substances (including melatonin).
Here are Money’s picks for the best sleep aids, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#7
|Alteril Sleep Aid
|L-tryptophan Valerian Melatonin
|
|
#8
|Hyland's Calm Forte
|Avena sativa Calcarea phosphorica Chamomilla Ferrum phosphoricum Humulus lupulus Kali phosphoricum Magnesia phosphorica Natrum phosphoricum Passiflora
|
|
#3
|Kalms Night
|Valerian root
|
|
#9
|Kirkland Signature Sleep Aid
|Doxylamine
|
|
#4
|Natrol Melaton Sleep Gummies
|Melatonin
|
|
#5
|Sominex
|Diphenhydramine
|
|
#1
|Unisom Sleep Tabs
|Doxylamine
|
|
#10
|Vitafusion SleepWell
|Melatonin
|
|
#6
|Zarbee's Sleep
|Dark honey Melatonin
|
|
#2
|ZzzQuil Liquicaps
|Diphenhydramine
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.