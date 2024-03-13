Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Over-the-counter products that could help with occasional insomnia include formulations that contain antihistamines (like diphenhydramine and doxylamine) and natural substances (including melatonin).

    Here are Money’s picks for the best sleep aids, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #7
    		Alteril Sleep Aid L-tryptophan Valerian Melatonin
    • Tablets
    • Taken 1 hour before bedtime
    • Dietary supplement
    #8
    		Hyland's Calm Forte Avena sativa Calcarea phosphorica Chamomilla Ferrum phosphoricum Humulus lupulus Kali phosphoricum Magnesia phosphorica Natrum phosphoricum Passiflora
    • Homeopathic
    • Tablets
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    #3
    		Kalms Night Valerian root
    • Safe for people 18 and older
    • Taken at bedtime
    • Should be taken for 2-4 weeks to see effects
    #9
    		Kirkland Signature Sleep Aid Doxylamine
    • Tablets
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Taken at bedtime
    #4
    		Natrol Melaton Sleep Gummies Melatonin
    • Gummies
    • Safe for people 18 and older
    • Taken 30 minutes before bedtime
    • Strawberry flavor
    #5
    		Sominex Diphenhydramine
    • Non-habit forming
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Take at bedtime
    #1
    		Unisom Sleep Tabs Doxylamine
    • Non-habit forming
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Take 30 minutes before bedtime
    #10
    		Vitafusion SleepWell Melatonin
    • Gummies
    • Taken before sleeping
    • Can help with jet lag
    #6
    		Zarbee's Sleep Dark honey Melatonin
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Gummies
    • Taken 30 minutes to 1 hour before bedtime
    #2
    		ZzzQuil Liquicaps Diphenhydramine
    • Non-habit forming
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Take at bedtime
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

