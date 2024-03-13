Over-the-counter products that could help with occasional insomnia include formulations that contain antihistamines (like diphenhydramine and doxylamine) and natural substances (including melatonin).

Here are Money’s picks for the best sleep aids, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.

These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.