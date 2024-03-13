Sometimes known as antiseptic soap or antimicrobial soap, antibacterial soap differs from regular soap through the inclusion of chemicals that reduce or prevent bacterial infection. Here are Money’s picks for the best antibacterial soaps, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#8
|Cetaphil Cleansing Bar
|Sodium cocoyl isethionate Stearic acid Sodium tallowate Sodium cocoate
|
|
#7
|Cetaphil Gentle Cleansing Bar
|Sodium cocoyl isethionate Stearic acid Sodium tallowate Sodium cocoate
|
|
#5
|Cuticura Medicated Anti-Bacterial Bar Soap
|Sodium tallowate Sodium cocoate
|
|
#6
|Defense Soap Antibacterial Cleansing Bar
|Sodium palmate Tea tree leaf oil
|
|
#9
|DermaKleen Antibacterial Lotion Soap
|Chloroxylenol
|
|
#1
|Dial Gold Antibacterial Hand Soap
|Benzalkonium chloride
|
|
#4
|Hibiclens Antimicrobial Skin Cleanser
|Chlorhexidine gluconate
|
|
#10
|Lifebuoy Total 10 Antibacterial Soap
|Sodium palmate
|
|
#3
|Safeguard Liquid Hand Soap
|Sodium laureth sulfate
|
|
#2
|Softsoap Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap
|Benzalkonium chloride
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.