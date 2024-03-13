Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Antibacterial Soaps

    Sometimes known as antiseptic soap or antimicrobial soap, antibacterial soap differs from regular soap through the inclusion of chemicals that reduce or prevent bacterial infection. Here are Money’s picks for the best antibacterial soaps, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #8
    		Cetaphil Cleansing Bar Sodium cocoyl isethionate Stearic acid Sodium tallowate Sodium cocoate
    • Bar
    • Paraben-free
    • Soap-free
    #7
    		Cetaphil Gentle Cleansing Bar Sodium cocoyl isethionate Stearic acid Sodium tallowate Sodium cocoate
    • Bar
    • Paraben-free
    • Soap-free
    #5
    		Cuticura Medicated Anti-Bacterial Bar Soap Sodium tallowate Sodium cocoate
    • Soap bar
    • Can use on face and body
    #6
    		Defense Soap Antibacterial Cleansing Bar Sodium palmate Tea tree leaf oil
    • Soap bar
    • Dye-free
    • Paraben-free
    #9
    		DermaKleen Antibacterial Lotion Soap Chloroxylenol
    • pH balanced
    • Gentle
    • For handwashing
    #1
    		Dial Gold Antibacterial Hand Soap Benzalkonium chloride
    • Contains fragrance
    • Contains dyes
    • Liquid
    #4
    		Hibiclens Antimicrobial Skin Cleanser Chlorhexidine gluconate
    • Can use for hands or skin cleansing
    • Gentle for everyday use
    • Not for open skin wounds
    #10
    		Lifebuoy Total 10 Antibacterial Soap Sodium palmate
    • Soap bar
    • Washes away germs
    #3
    		Safeguard Liquid Hand Soap Sodium laureth sulfate
    • Washes away bacteria
    • Liquid
    #2
    		Softsoap Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap Benzalkonium chloride
    • Different scents available
    • Paraben-free
    • Liquid
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

