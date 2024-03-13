Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Urinary Health

    A variety of products may enhance urinary health by preventing infections, treating existing ones and helping to maintain normal urinary flow.

    Some of Money’s picks in this category contain phenazopyridine, a pain reliever that affects the lower part of your urinary tract (bladder and urethra). Others employ various natural ingredients such as fruit and flower parts.

    The selections were made by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		AZO Urinary Pain Relief Maximum Strength Phenazopyridine
    • Safe in people 12 years and older
    • Can only use for 2 days
    • Relieves urinary pain and burning
    • Tablets
    #4
    		CranRX Bioactive Cranberry Cranberry fruit solids
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    • Taken 1-2 times a day
    • Helps prevent UTIs
    • No added sugar
    • Dye-free
    #2
    		Cystex Cranberry Supplement Urinary Support Cranberry extract Bacillus coagulans Vitamin C
    • Helps defend against UTIs
    • Can take every day
    • Taken once a day
    • Tablets
    #9
    		Ellura Urinary Tract Supplement Proanthocyanidins
    • Capsules
    • Helps prevent UTIs
    • Taken once per day
    #10
    		Eu Natural Urinary Harmony D-Mannose & Hibiscus D-mannose Hibiscus flower
    • Capsules
    • Taken once daily
    • Supports bladder health
    #5
    		NOW Foods D-mannose D-mannose
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    • Taken 1-3 times a day
    • Supports bladder health
    #6
    		Pure Premium Cranberry Concentrate Vitamin C Vitamin E Cranberry concentrate
    • Capsules
    • Easy to swallow
    • Can take 1-3 times a day
    • Supports bladder health
    #8
    		Pure Premium Kidney Support Cranberry extract Astragalus Birch leaf powder Buchu leaf powder Goldenrod herb powder Horsetail herb powder Juniper berry powder Gravel root powder Uva Ursi leaf powder Stinging nettle leaf powder Java tea Cinnamon bark powder Ginger root powder Turmeric rhizome powder Green tea leaf powder Wild blueberry fruit powder Red raspberry fruit powder Cranberry fruit powder Strawberry fruit powder
    • Capsules
    • Supports bladder health
    • Taken 1-2 times a day
    #3
    		Uqora Defend Black pepper powder D-mannose Green tea leaf extract Turmeric root extract Vitamin D3
    • Taken once a day
    • Capsules
    • Gluten-free
    • Support bladder health
    #7
    		Vali D-Mannose UTI Support D-Mannose Hibiscus flower extract Cranberry powder
    • Capsules
    • Taken once daily
    • Must take with food
    • Supports bladder health
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

