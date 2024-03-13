A variety of products may enhance urinary health by preventing infections, treating existing ones and helping to maintain normal urinary flow.
Some of Money’s picks in this category contain phenazopyridine, a pain reliever that affects the lower part of your urinary tract (bladder and urethra). Others employ various natural ingredients such as fruit and flower parts.
The selections were made by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#1
|AZO Urinary Pain Relief Maximum Strength
|Phenazopyridine
|
|
#4
|CranRX Bioactive Cranberry
|Cranberry fruit solids
|
|
#2
|Cystex Cranberry Supplement Urinary Support
|Cranberry extract Bacillus coagulans Vitamin C
|
|
#9
|Ellura Urinary Tract Supplement
|Proanthocyanidins
|
|
#10
|Eu Natural Urinary Harmony D-Mannose & Hibiscus
|D-mannose Hibiscus flower
|
|
#5
|NOW Foods D-mannose
|D-mannose
|
|
#6
|Pure Premium Cranberry Concentrate
|Vitamin C Vitamin E Cranberry concentrate
|
|
#8
|Pure Premium Kidney Support
|Cranberry extract Astragalus Birch leaf powder Buchu leaf powder Goldenrod herb powder Horsetail herb powder Juniper berry powder Gravel root powder Uva Ursi leaf powder Stinging nettle leaf powder Java tea Cinnamon bark powder Ginger root powder Turmeric rhizome powder Green tea leaf powder Wild blueberry fruit powder Red raspberry fruit powder Cranberry fruit powder Strawberry fruit powder
|
|
#3
|Uqora Defend
|Black pepper powder D-mannose Green tea leaf extract Turmeric root extract Vitamin D3
|
|
#7
|Vali D-Mannose UTI Support
|D-Mannose Hibiscus flower extract Cranberry powder
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.