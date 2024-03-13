Depending on the product, over-the-counter foot care treatments may relieve symptoms ranging from dry skin to fungal infections. Here are Money’s picks for the best foot products.
The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#8
|Blue Goo Cracked Heels and Dry Hands Skin Softener
|Emu oil
#4
|Dr. Scholl's Odor-X Odor Fighting Spray Powder
|Isobutane Alcohol denat. Zinc oxide Sodium bicarbonate
#6
|Flexitol Heel Balm
|Urea Lanolin Cetearyl alcohol
#9
|Gehwol Med Salve for Cracked Skin
|Lanolin Petrolatum
#1
|Gold Bond Foot Cream
|Urea Dimethicone Glycerin Petrolatum
#3
|Lotrimin AF Antifungal Powder Spray
|Miconazole
#10
|Miracle Foot Repair Cream
|Aloe barbadensis leaf juice Glycerin Stearic acid
#2
|O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream
|Glycerin Stearic acid Allantoin
#5
|Pedifix Tea Tree Ultimates FungaSoap
|Coconut oil Olive oil Tea tree leaf oil Glycerin Aloe barbadensis leaf
#7
|Tinactin Antifungal Powder Spray
|Tolnaftate
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.