Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Vaginal Moisturizers and Lubricants

    Some of Money’s picks in this category are lubricants that can be applied at least two hours before sex to address painful intercourse. Others are moisturizers designed to remedy vaginal dryness through hydrating ingredients that usually won't disrupt the balance of yeast and bacteria in the vagina.

    The selections were made by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #6
    		Aloe Cadabra Natural Aloe Organic Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Vitamin E Oil (Mixed Tocopherols) Xanthan Gum Citric Acid Food Grade Sodium Benzoate Food Grade Potassium Sorbate Organic Vanilla Planifolia Concentrate
    • pH-balanced
    • Edible
    • Not compatible with polyurethane condoms
    #3
    		Astroglide Liquid Purified Water Glycerin Propylene Glycol Polyquaternium-7
    • Water-based
    • Compatible with latex condoms
    • Washes off with water
    • Doesn't stain fabric
    #5
    		Good Clean Love Almost Naked Organic Personal Lubricant Organic Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Xanthan Gum Agar Lactic Acid Potassium Sorbate Sodium Benzoate Natural Flavor
    • Vegan-friendly
    • Compatible with latex condoms
    • Free of petrochemicals
    #1
    		KY Liquid Water Based Personal Lubricant Water PEG-400 Propylene Glycol Xanthan Gum Carbomer Benzoic Acid Sodium Saccharin Sodium Hydroxide
    • Non-greasy
    • Not compatible with polyurethane condoms
    • Can use as needed
    #7
    		Pre-Seed Fertility Lubricant Purified water Hydroxyethylcellulose Pluronic Sodium chloride Sodium phosphate Carbomer Methylparaben Sodium hydroxide Arabinogalactan Potassium phosphate Paraben
    • Supports sperm quality
    • Unscented
    • pH-balanced
    #2
    		Replens Silky Smooth Lubricant Purified Water Glycerin Mineral Oil Polycarbophil Carbomer Homopolymer Type B Hydrogenated Palm Oil Glyceride Methylparaben Sorbic Acid Sodium Hydroxide
    • Silicone-based
    • Lasts longer than water-based
    • Preservative-free
    • Compatible with natural rubber latex, polyisoprene, and polyurethane condoms
    #9
    		Shibari Personal Lubricant Glycerin Water Cellulose gum Methylparaben Propylparaben
    • Residue free
    • Scent-free
    • No taste
    • Water-based
    #10
    		Slippery Stuff Personal Lubricant Purified water Polyoxyethylene Carbomer Methyl-paraben Sodium hydroxide
    • Water-based
    • Paraben-free
    • Fragrance-free
    • Doesn't stain fabric
    #4
    		Sliquid H2O Purified Water Plant Cellulose (from Cotton) Cyamopsis (Guar Conditioners) Potassium Sorbate Citric Acid
    • Water-based
    • Doesn't stain fabric
    • Vegan-friendly
    #8
    		Woo More Play Coconut Love Oil Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil Beeswax Deionized Water Jojoba Esters Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax Acacia Decurrens Flower Wax Polyglycerin-3 Natural Flavor Stevia Rebaudiana Leaf Extract
    • Edible
    • Can be used as massage oil
    • Silicone-free
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.