Spraying saline solution into your nose can thin and loosen thick mucus inside the nasal passages, and so help to reduce congestion. The liquid also provides moisture to the nasal passages, which can further relieve stress.
Here are Money’s picks for the best saline nasal moisturizers, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects. These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#4
|Arm & Hammer Simply Saline
|Sodium chloride
#1
|Ayr Saline Nasal Mist
|Sodium chloride
#8
|CVS Health Saline Nasal Spray
|Sodium chloride
#5
|Little Remedies Saline Mist
|Sodium chloride
#3
|NeilMed NasaMist
|Sodium chloride
#2
|Ocean Nasal Care
|Sodium chloride
#6
|Saline Soothers
|Sodium chloride Menthol Aloe Chamomile Vitamin E
#10
|Squip Nasaline
|Sodium chloride
#7
|Walgreens Nasal Moisturizing Spray
|Sodium chloride
#9
|Xlear Natural Saline Nasal Spray
|Sodium chloride Xylitol Grapefruit seed exxtract
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.