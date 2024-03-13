Laxatives that do not use fiber employ ingredients such as docusate sodium and polyethylene glycol. Most such medications are taken by mouth, although there are also enemas and suppositories among Money’s picks for the best non-fiber laxatives.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer information.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#2
|Colace Regular Strength
|Docusate sodium
#5
|DulcoEase
|Docusate sodium
#6
|Fleet Glycerin Suppositories
|Glycerin
#3
|Fleet Saline Enema
|Monobasic Sodium Phosphate Monohydrate Dibasic Sodium Phosphate Heptahydrate
#7
|GaviLax
|Polyethylene glycol
#1
|MiraLAX
|Polyethylene glycol
#4
|Phillips' Milk of Magnesia
|Magnesium hydroxide
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.