    Best OTC Choices in Aspirin, Recurrent Heart Attack/Stroke Prevention

    Taking a regular dose of aspirin reduces the likelihood of your blood clumping together into clots and could help prevent heart attacks and strokes.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best aspirin for preventing heart attacks and stroke, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Bayer Aspirin Low Dose Aspirin
    • Coated tablets
    • Sodium-free
    • Can upset stomach
    • Taken once a day for prevention or every 4 hours for pain
    #7
    		CVS Health Low Dose Aspirin Aspirin
    • Coated tablets
    • Taken once a day for prevention or every 4 hours for pain
    • Can upset stomach
    #2
    		Ecotrin Low Strength Tablets Aspirin
    • Coated tablets
    • Taken once a day for prevention or every 4 hours for pain
    • Can upset stomach
    #8
    		GoodSense Low Dose Aspirin Aspirin
    • Coated tablets
    • Taken once a day for prevention or every 4 hours for pain
    • Can upset stomach
    #4
    		Kirkland Signature Low Dose Aspirin Aspirin
    • Coated tablets
    • Taken once a day for prevention or every 4 hours for pain
    • Can upset stomach
    #5
    		Rite Aid Low Dose Aspirin Aspirin
    • Coated tablets
    • Taken once a day for prevention or every 4 hours for pain
    • Can upset stomach
    #3
    		St. Joseph Aspirin
    • Coated tablets and chewable tablets
    • Taken once a day for prevention or every 4 hours for pain
    • Can upset stomach
    #6
    		Walgreens Low Dose Aspirin Aspirin
    • Coated tablets
    • Taken once a day for prevention or every 4 hours for pain
    • Can upset stomach
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

