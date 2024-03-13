Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Choices in Children's Sore Throat Products

    Products designed to ease the pain of a sore throat for children may have much the same ingredients as adult formulations. But kids’ versions are more likely to be flavored and to have dosing information directed to younger users.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #3
    		Cepacol Extra Strength Sore Throat Benzocaine Menthol
    • Safe in children 5 years and older
    • Available in a lozenge
    • Available in different flavors
    #1
    		Chloraseptic Sore Throat Spray Phenol
    • Safe to use in children 3 years and older
    • Sugar-free
    • Available as a spray
    #4
    		Halls Kids Cherry Cough and Sore Throat Pops Menthol
    • Available as a lolipop
    • Safe in children 5 years and older
    • Dye-free
    #5
    		Hyland's 4 Kids Sore Throat Relief Aconitum Napellus Ferrum Phosphoricum Hepar Sulphuris Calcareum Phosphorus Spongia Tosta
    • Homeopathic
    • Safe for children 2 years and older
    • Available as a liquid
    • Dye-free
    • Sugar-free
    #2
    		Little Remedies Sore Throat Pops Pectin
    • Available as a lolipop
    • Safe to use in children 3 years and older
    • Preservative-free
    #6
    		Ricola Herbal Immunity Citrus Gummies Vitamin C Vitamin B6 Vitamin B12 Ginseng root
    • Available as gummies
    • Safe for children 4 years and older
    • Dye-free
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

